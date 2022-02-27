Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) price target on Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on Krones in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($148.86) price target on Krones in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €101.38 ($115.20).

Shares of KRN opened at €82.05 ($93.24) on Thursday. Krones has a 52-week low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($113.18). The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -247.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

