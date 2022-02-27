Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.57 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,412,000 after purchasing an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lantheus by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 206,259 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

