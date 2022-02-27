Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.57 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $6.48 on Friday, reaching $46.63. 4,946,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,412,000 after buying an additional 143,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,880,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.