Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 105,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

