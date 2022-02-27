LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.44% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

