LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.36 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,903. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 13.18%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.