LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of LMAT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 99,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,903. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

