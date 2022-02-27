LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.36 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.80.

LMAT traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,903. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

