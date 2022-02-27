Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $60.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. 2,300,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.96. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $132.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 23.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lemonade by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lemonade by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lemonade by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.