LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Announces Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $1.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. LendingTree updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
TREE opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $137.18. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.97 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $285.58.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.78.
LendingTree Company Profile (Get Rating)
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingTree (TREE)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.