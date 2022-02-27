LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $1.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. LendingTree updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

TREE opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $137.18. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.97 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $285.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in LendingTree by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in LendingTree by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in LendingTree by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Further Reading

Earnings History for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.