LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Announces Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $1.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. LendingTree updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

TREE opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $137.18. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.97 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $285.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in LendingTree by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in LendingTree by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in LendingTree by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

