Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

