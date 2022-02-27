Lexington Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,411 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 953% compared to the typical daily volume of 229 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LXP. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

