Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

LSI stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.18. 701,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,928. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $80.28 and a 52 week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Life Storage by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

