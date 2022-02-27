Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.90.

Shares of LSI traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.18. The stock had a trading volume of 701,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,928. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $80.28 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Life Storage by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

