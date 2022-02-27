Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $115.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

LYV stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

