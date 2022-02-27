LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $23.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.07% from the company’s previous close.

LPSN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

LivePerson stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

