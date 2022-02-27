LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPSN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $18.10 on Friday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

