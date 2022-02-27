London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,141.43 ($124.32).

LSEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($116.96) to GBX 9,300 ($126.48) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($136.00) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($129.20) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($102.00) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($96.37) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($115,642.59).

LSEG stock opened at GBX 6,476 ($88.07) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,230 ($84.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,886 ($134.45). The company has a market capitalization of £36.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,051.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,324.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

