Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.30.

NYSE:LOW opened at $219.18 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.15. The firm has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

