Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.30.

NYSE:LOW opened at $219.18 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.15. The firm has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

