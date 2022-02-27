LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,202 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS opened at $324.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.99 and its 200 day moving average is $365.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.22 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.