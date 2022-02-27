LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Ciena worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 48.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

