LPL Financial LLC Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 562,418 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.00% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,887,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after buying an additional 119,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,812,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 120,071 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,277,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 199,998 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 865,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 41,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $3.54 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

