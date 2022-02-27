LPL Financial LLC Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,176 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Alcoa worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

AA stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

