Lucid Group (LCID) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Lucid Group to post earnings of -0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 26.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of 32.46. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 57.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,633,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,428 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 37.00.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

