Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NYSE MIC opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $322.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 33.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $132,000. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 49.3% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

