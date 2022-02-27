Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $35.00 at Gordon Haskett

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Gordon Haskett from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

M stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

