Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67.
Madalena Energy Company Profile (CVE:MVN)
