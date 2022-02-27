MahaDAO Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $373,288.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00007883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.74 or 0.07115670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,432.52 or 0.99791876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00050825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003084 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

