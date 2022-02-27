Man Group plc Acquires 14,788 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth about $1,339,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,904,000 after buying an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 159,949 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 31.1% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.3% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

