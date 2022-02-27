Man Group plc Buys 8,119 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 57.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

MP stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 3.39.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.