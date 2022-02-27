Man Group plc Has $1.03 Million Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,914 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Hawaiian worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after acquiring an additional 388,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 65,360 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HA. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $19.75 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

