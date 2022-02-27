Man Group plc Has $972,000 Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,920 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,982.0% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 740,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $63,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,747 shares of company stock worth $4,671,338. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

