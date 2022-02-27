Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Outset Medical by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $42.12 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.48.

OM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $356,171.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,290. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

