Man Group plc Invests $843,000 in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $829.10 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

