Man Group plc Takes $863,000 Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in ironSource by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Macquarie upgraded ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of IS stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.