MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Issues Earnings Results

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
MNKD stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.80.
MNKD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
MannKind Company Profile (Get Rating)
MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MannKind (MNKD)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.