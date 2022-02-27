MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Issues Earnings Results

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

MNKD stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.80.

MNKD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 102.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

