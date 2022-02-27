ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.17.

MANT stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at $140,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

