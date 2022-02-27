MAP Protocol (MAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $878,602.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $35.10 million and $878,602.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.27 or 0.06889986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,754.69 or 1.00193369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00046074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00054387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003098 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

