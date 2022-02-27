MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

MKTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 203,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,745. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise (Get Rating)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.