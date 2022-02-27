Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.79) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.20) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.60) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 236.13 ($3.21).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 174.80 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 116.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 201.56. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.