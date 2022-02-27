Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.79) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.20) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.60) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 236.13 ($3.21).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 174.80 ($2.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 116.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 201.56. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

