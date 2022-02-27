Marshall Wace LLP Sells 82,593 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,593 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

