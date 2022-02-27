Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. 2,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRETF. CIBC decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

