MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.

NYSE MTZ traded down $11.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.05. 2,703,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.91. MasTec has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.