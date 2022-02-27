Matthew F. Mclaughlin Sells 20,000 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DV opened at $27.16 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.