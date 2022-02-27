Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 6,465 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $270,430.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Colfax stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
CFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.
Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
