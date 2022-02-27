Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 6,465 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $270,430.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Colfax stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Colfax by 986.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Colfax by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

