Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $408,169.22 and approximately $668.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,084.90 or 1.00025312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00073422 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00238189 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00144783 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.44 or 0.00297995 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003815 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.