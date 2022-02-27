Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $124.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.45.

MDT opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.52. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

