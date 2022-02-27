Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.64. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

MDT opened at $105.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.