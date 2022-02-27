Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

